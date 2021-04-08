FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.19% of FormFactor worth $139,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

