Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.10

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

