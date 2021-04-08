FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $145.75 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,254 shares of company stock worth $18,225,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

