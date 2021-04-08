FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 154.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19,726.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.