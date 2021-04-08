FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $508,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

ORCL stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

