FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,838 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,552,000 after acquiring an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,002,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.