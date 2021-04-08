FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $585,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $361.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.97. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.52 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.38.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.