FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,739,000. TRG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 530.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

