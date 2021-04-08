FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,048 shares of company stock worth $39,044,777 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

