Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,309 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 989% compared to the typical daily volume of 212 put options.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.