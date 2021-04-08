Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after buying an additional 986,247 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,159.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 293,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 269,909 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 180,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.