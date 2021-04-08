Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $409.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

