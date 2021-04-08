Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,153 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $249.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $162.30 and a 1-year high of $250.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

