freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.53 ($25.32).

freenet stock opened at €20.53 ($24.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.80. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

