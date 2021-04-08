Fuchs Petrolub SE (FUPBY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.19 on May 24th

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.189 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

FUPBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

