Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 3.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,032 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,952,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SSO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,625. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $107.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.