Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 16,483 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.