Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 936,783 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.71. 1,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,251. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

