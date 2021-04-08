Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 186 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $350.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $185.51 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

