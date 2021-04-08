Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,047. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $516.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.