Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $237.18 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $240.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.68 and a 200-day moving average of $195.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

