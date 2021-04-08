Fulton Bank N.A. Has $985,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,932 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,891,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,891. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $84.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

