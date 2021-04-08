Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

CF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.