Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 318 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Grid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in National Grid by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

