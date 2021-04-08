Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after buying an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,950 shares of company stock worth $1,787,428 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

