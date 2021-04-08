FY2021 EPS Estimates for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. Raised by Beacon Securities (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Leucrotta Exploration in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LXE. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CVE LXE opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$176.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

