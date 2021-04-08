FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Travis Perkins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVPKF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.