FY2022 Earnings Estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $347.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $2.0272 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.