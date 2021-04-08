G4S plc (LON:GFS) Receives GBX 175.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.83 ($2.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

G4S stock traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 244.88 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 23,587,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.77. G4S has a twelve month low of GBX 83.14 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.62.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

