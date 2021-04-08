Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.90.

GAIA stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 million, a PE ratio of -75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gaia by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

