Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $141.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,563. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $6,929,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

