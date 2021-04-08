Gas Services Holding Crestwood Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Stock

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

