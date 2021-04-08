General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 328,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,116,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

