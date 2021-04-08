George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.65

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and traded as high as $88.82. George Weston shares last traded at $88.82, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.53.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

