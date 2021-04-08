GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $307.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $248.95. 199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $130.50 and a 12 month high of $275.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.67.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

