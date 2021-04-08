Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

GNOG opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $27.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.