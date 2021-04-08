Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $42,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,447,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,301,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after purchasing an additional 354,657 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,642,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 403,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

