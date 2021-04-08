Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOOD. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.22.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.62. 890,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.02. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$3.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. The stock has a market cap of C$626.11 million and a P/E ratio of -332.31.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.