Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

