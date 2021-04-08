GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. 35,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,052,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

EAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

