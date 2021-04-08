Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Richard Hutton Sells 1,000 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total value of £22,500 ($29,396.39).

Richard Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total value of £23,300 ($30,441.60).

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,242 ($29.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.80. Greggs plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,361.77 ($30.86). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,162.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,790.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

