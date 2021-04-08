Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.16

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 79331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 532,150 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

