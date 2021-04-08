Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

