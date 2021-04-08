Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

