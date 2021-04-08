Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 33.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,219 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

