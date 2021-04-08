Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.15 Million in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iRobot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,430,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,921. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Shares of IRBT opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.