Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 559,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

