Head-To-Head Contrast: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX N/A N/A N/A Phunware -186.72% -5,811.09% -54.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IBEX and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00 Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than IBEX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million 0.93 $15.45 million $0.84 24.36 Phunware $19.15 million 7.51 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -5.77

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats Phunware on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

