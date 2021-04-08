Head-To-Head Survey: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Abraxas Petroleum and PETROLEO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -313.53% -61.90% -15.09% PETROLEO BRASIL/S -7.72% -1.32% -0.36%

Volatility & Risk

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.20 -$65.00 million N/A N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.72 $10.15 billion N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats Abraxas Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves were 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

