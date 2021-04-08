Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 999,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,412,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,110,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,517,000.

Vector Acquisition stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60.

Vector Acquisition Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

